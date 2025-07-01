Assam MP, MLA meet DCM for power project

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 30 Jun: Assam Lok Sabha MP (Lakhimpur) Pradan Baruah, accompanied by Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu and APDCL engineers met Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday and discussed a 33 kv interstate power line project.

The Assam government earlier submitted a project proposal for the construction of a 33 kv express single circuit line across the Assam-Arunachal boundary to draw electric energy from the Power Grid station in Niglok (E/Siang) to the 33 kv/11 kv power Jonai DSS (distribution).

The power project, designed by the Assam Power Development Company Ltd (APDCL), is aimed at energizing rural areas of Jonai subdivision in Dhemaji district, bordering East Siang district.

The Assam government is all set to pay Rs 9.5 crore to Arunachal Pradesh’ Power Department for the construction of the power line in Arunachal territory.