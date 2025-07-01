MLA flags off ambulance for PHC

KAPU, 30 Jun: Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong flagged off a new ambulance for the primary health centre (PHC) here in Tirap district on Monday. The ambulance has been procured under the initiative of the Department of Tirap Changlang Longding Affairs.

Kapu block comprises over 13 villages, including some from the neighbouring Longding district.

Tirap DC Techu Aran, who was present on the occasion, urged the village authorities and the PHC medical officer to take proper care of the ambulance, and appealed to the people of Kapu and nearby Ranglamja area to actively cooperate with the district administration and the police in eradicating drug abuse and trafficking.

Kapu ZPM Wiram Matey expressed appreciation for Lowangdong’s consistent efforts to address public grievances across sectors such as health, education, and road connectivity. She also appealed to parents to educate their children about the dangers of substance abuse.

District Medical Officer Dr N Lowang thanked Lowangdong for providing a “force ambulance with adequate seating capacity, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the health department.” She noted that the previous ambulance was in a dilapidated condition and unfit for patient transport.

“This new vehicle will greatly benefit poor patients of the region,” she said.

The DMO also urged mothers of girl children to avail of benefits under the Dulari Kanya Scheme, which is applicable only when delivery takes place in a government health institution. She further highlighted important health insurance schemes such as the CMAAY and the PMJAY.

Chief of Kapu, Ngamwang Lowang requested posting of adequate medical staff to the PHC to cater to patients from both Kapu block and neighbouring villages of Longding district, such as Ozakho, Chatong, and Chanu. He also appealed for extension of the general ground in Kapu and construction of a welcome gate near the entrance to the village.

Lowangdong in his address reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the basic needs of the constituency – healthcare, education, road connectivity, and water supply. He also informed the public that, “due to the growing demand from across Tirap district and the central role of PHC Borduria in patient care,” he has initiated the process for its upgradation to a community health centre.

“It is my firm belief that this ambulance will significantly strengthen emergency healthcare services and serve the people of Kapu and adjoining areas with care and efficiency. Together, let us work towards the continued welfare and wellbeing of our communities,” Lowangdong said.

Responding to a public memorandum, the MLA announced construction of a welcome gate at the entrance of Kapu village and extension of the general ground. (DIPRO)