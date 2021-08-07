Governor reviews progress of Hollongi Airport,exhorts officials to work with determination

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: Governor B D Mishra has exhorted the state and Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials involved in the Greenfield Airport project at Hollongi to work with determination to make the airport operational by 15 August, 2022.

While reviewing the progress of the Greenfield Hollongi Airport on Friday, the governor said that it is the duty of every official concerned with the project to ensure that the ground efforts go without any slippage and error.

“All departments, like environment & forests, power, public health engineering and water supply, public works department, the land management and administration should put their shoulders together to make up the backlog of work due to the Coronavirus pandemic etc.,” he said.

Interacting with senior officers of the departments involved in the airport project, the governor advised them to enhance the materials, workforce, plants and machines in an integrated and well-supervised way to make up the shortfall in the targeted work schedule to meet the dateline.

Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil Naik and AAI General Manager Dilip M Sajnani briefed the governor of the ground progress and critical issues for timely completion.

They also briefed the governor regarding the stop gap infrastructure being planned to make the Hollongi Airport operational on time on the pattern of Kushinagar International Airport.

Earlier, the governor, along with Swapnil Naik and Dilip M Sajnani inspected the ongoing work on the damaged boundary wall and runway construction of the airport and other structures being built at the project site. (Raj Bhavan)