Provide IT skills to government officials: IT chairman to Union Edu Min

NEW DELHI, 6 Aug: State Council for IT and e-Goverance Chairman Doni Nich called on Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan at the national capital early Friday morning to apprise him about the urgent need to provide IT skills to government officials.

This he said was necessary as government officials need to adapt to the growing IT technologies and provide seamless G2G and G2C services in the state in the light of the fact that the state government has implemented many digital services like e-office, DBT, PFMS, etc.

“IT skilling would remove the disconnect between demand and supply of skilled manpower, build new skills and innovative thinking, not only for existing jobs but also for jobs that are to be created in the future,” Nich said.

The chairman also informed that “the meeting has been crucial and the union minister has agreed to provide fund support for IT & ITeS skilling in the state of Arunachal Pradesh to make the state IT-vibrant and at par with the rest of the country.”