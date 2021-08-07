Containment zones notified

ZIRO, 6 Aug: Lower Subansiri district administration on Friday declared the SP Colony and Quarry Line Hapoli as containment zones due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in these areas.

Pai Gate, Pai-Parii, Para line, Para Pabu, the DC office and the ITBP complexes have been declared as buffer zones.

The residents of these areas have been directed to not move out from their homes during the lockdown period.

The police have been directed to regulate the movement of public and vehicles in these areas to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Kudung Borang, Khelya, Dilang, Reru, Lempia, Yorlu Subu and Old Ziro have been de-notified as containment zones, while the containment orders declaring containment zones in Yachuli town area, including Block Colony, Toon, Nima Khore Putu, Passa, Jath and the Divisional Commissioner areas and the Medical Colony Hapoli will remain in force until further notification. (DIPRO)