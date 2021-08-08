CM requests union min to expedite railway projects in state, seeks support in improving IT & comm

NEW DELHI, 7 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu requested union Railways, IT & Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite all the ongoing railway projects in Arunachal.

Khandu made the request when he called on the union minister here on Saturday to

place issues pertaining to rail network in Arunachal.

The chief minister requested the union ministry to expedite the Murkongselek-Pasighat railway project, adding that “any matter relating to the state that comes in the way of development of rail project would be resolved.”

Vaishnaw gifted Khandu a model of the ‘Vande Bharat Train’, also known as ‘Train 18’, during the meeting, and promised to introduce the new model train in the Northeast too.

While discussing matters related to IT and communication, the chief minister urged the union minister to support Arunachal in improving digital and telecommunication connectivity. He informed that the state government has adopted the eOffice module and “almost entire civil secretariat of the state is now paperless.”

Thanking the Centre for sanctioning 1,683 4G mobile towers for unconnected villages of Arunachal, Khandu requested that they be installed at the earliest.

Emphasizing on development of the border areas, the CM called for installing “special 4G towers in the border villages.” He reiterated his request to develop the border areas of the state in order to stop the migration of the people of the rural areas due to lack of basic infrastructure.

The union minister assured the CM of all possible support.

Khandu was accompanied by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. (CM’s PR Cell)