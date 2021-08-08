Shops on both sides of highway to open from Sunday

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: The Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration has informed that shops on both sides of the national highway will be allowed to open from 8 to 13 August.

The decision was taken during a review of the state health task force on 7 August.

Briefing the press, ICR DC Talo Potom informed that the curfew hours for shops and business establishments have been reduced and they will now be allowed to operate till 2:30 pm instead of till 1:30 pm. Similarly, the regular curfew hours are now from 4 pm to 5 am.

During the curfew period, no movement of vehicles or individuals will be allowed. However, essential and emergency services and departments shall be exempted during the curfew period.

Government and private offices and establishments will be allowed to function till 2:30 pm, with the exception of the exempted categories. Post 2:30 pm, the staffers shall continue to work from home, the DC said.

However, all officials are required to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, including wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

Public visitors and meetings will not be allowed in offices in order to reduce overcrowding in closed indoor spaces. The DC encouraged online services and virtual meetings instead.

Entry into and exit from the ICR shall be restricted during the curfew period from 4 pm to 5 am, except for medical emergencies, “which shall be regulated through e-pass to be issued on genuine ground with prior approval of competent authority,” the DC said.

Mandatory Covid-19 tests shall be conducted at the Banderdewa check gate for movement within the permitted time. E-passes can be applied for at https://eservice.arunachal.gov.in/ or https://itanagar.nic.in.

For any queries, one may contact the Covid control room at 09362813608 or e-mail to covidcontrolroomitanagar@gmail.com.

Any person violating the order shall be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other applicable legal provisions.

Any person not wearing a facemask and/or found spitting in public places shall be fined Rs 500 and Rs 200, respectively.