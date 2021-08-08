Orgs announce 24-hr dist bandh

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 7 Aug: The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) and the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) have jointly announced a 24-hour bandh in East Siang district on 10 August over the state government’s failure to meet their demand.

The organizations are demanding “removal of the status quo on Korang circle,” and to let it continue to be an administrative circle of East Siang district. They had submitted an ultimatum in this regard to the state government on 20 July.

The organizations are demanding introduction of a fresh bill to amend the Arunachal Pradesh District Re-organization Amendment Act, 2013, to let Korang remain a part of East Siang.

While ABKYW president Joluk Minung said that the state government has failed to initiate any action over their demand, AdiSU president Nang Gao said “it is disheartening to know that the reports which were to be submitted by the Hage Tari Committee on Lower Siang district boundary issue within 31 July, 2021, to the state government have not been submitted as on date.”

The organizations said they would pursue a “more rigorous series of agitations” if their demand is not met by the state government, and added that the government would be responsible if any untoward incident occurs.