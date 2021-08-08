Restriction eased in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, 7 Aug: After reviewing the Covid-19 management in a meeting here on Saturday, the East Siang district administration has permitted shops and commercial establishments in the district to remain open till 3 pm on all days, starting 8 August.

DC Dr Kinny Singh, however, said that there shall be a total ban on movement of individuals from 4 pm to 5 am daily, while essential services, including disaster management, health, water and power supply, telecom services, etc, are exempted.

The DC asked the health department to judiciously use the available resources, and to intensify testing and contact-tracing. She further asked the health officials to “encourage and motivate the people for vaccination.”

Dr Singh also instructed the magistrates and police personnel to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is implemented effectively in the entire district.

“Violators of Covid-19 advisories and guidelines will be punished u/s 188 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the DC said. (DIPRO)