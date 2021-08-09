2 more Covid deaths on Sunday, state’s toll at 242

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: The state reported two Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the state’s death toll to 242.

A 50-year-old man in Lower Subansiri district with no comorbidity had symptoms of fever and cough since 1 August and had tested positive through RAT on the same day at the general hospital in Hapoli. He was in home isolation in Medical Colony in Hapoli, where he passed away due to Covid pneumonia at around 5 am on 8 August. He had taken his first dose of the Covid vaccine in July.

A 55-year-old man from East Siang with comorbidity had symptoms of fever, shortness of breath and cough since 21 July. He tested positive through RAT at the Mebo CHC on 24 July. He was admitted to the district Covid hospital in Pasighat on 25 July and was referred and admitted to the AMC in Dibrugarh (Assam) on 3 August, where he tested positive again through RT-PCR.

He passed away at the AMC on 8 August due to severe Covid-19 infection. The patient was fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state registered 154 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, of whom 40 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported the highest 52 cases, followed by 28 cases in West Kameng and 25 cases in Lohit.

With 50 percent, East Siang reported the highest positivity rate. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 7.7 percent.

On Sunday, 345 people in various health facilities across the state and in home isolation were declared recovered or discharged.

A total of 3,261 samples were collected on the day. (See bulletin)