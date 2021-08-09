Tedir calls for proper demarcation of schools’ boundaries

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 8 Aug: Education Minister Taba Tedir has directed all the heads of schools, the DDSE and the district administration of Lower Dibang Valley to begin demarcating land belonging to government schools in the district, and to “process the cases for issuance of land possession certificate or land allotment, as deemed fit.”

He also directed the heads of educational institutions to maintain communication with the district administration “with regard to official documents of their respective schools.”

The instructions were issued following a meeting between the minister, members of the All Idu-Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) and other stakeholders here on Saturday.

The AIMSU submitted a memorandum, seeking action against encroachers on the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Dibang Valley HQ Anini, and apprised the minister of various problems affecting the teaching-learning process in the two districts.

The union also sought the minister’s intervention in posting adequate subject teachers, such as for music and physical education; posting a librarian each at the GHSS’ in Roing and Anini; introduction of commerce and science streams, and increasing the bed capacity in the boys’ hostel, besides other improvements in the educational institutes.

“The encroachment case of the government higher secondary school in Anini is old, and the then DC had placed the matter before the higher authorities, but no action has been initiated to stop the encroachment,” AIMSU convener Litu Dele informed.

He said that the shortage of subject teachers in the Roing GHSS is “hampering the smooth delivery of quality education to the students.”

Dele expressed hope that the minister would also look into the need for equipment and infrastructure.

Among others, Dambuk MLA Gum Tayeng, Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, Deputy Commissioner KN Damo and SP JK lego were present during the meeting.