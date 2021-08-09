Inputs distributed to farmers

KANUBARI, 8 Aug: The ICAR’s Basar (Leparada)-based regional research complex in collaboration with the Longding KVK recently distributed organic manure, neem cakes, copper oxychloride, bio NPK, multineem anti-feedant and plant growth regulator nagamruta to 12 farmers of Niaunu and Niausa villages in Longding district.

Similar inputs were also distributed to 13 farmers of Chanu village under the NEC-funded project on ‘Integrated horticulture, including fisheries for Northeast India’.

Longding KVK Head (in-charge) A Kirankumar Singh and animal science expert Dr Tilling Tayo visited the dragon fruit plantation of one Somen Wangpan in Niaunu village.

They also visited the field of one Manphua Wangsu in Chanu village, and offered suggestions to the farmer on properly spacing fruit crops such as pineapple, orange, litchi and arecanut.