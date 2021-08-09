IPR secy takes stock of construction work for FTI

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: IPR Secretary NT Glow on Sunday took stock of the construction work for the Film and Television Institute (FTI) in Jote, and asked the executing agency to prioritize the completion of the academic block, so that academic activities may be started at the earliest.

Glow advised the executing agency to have a work plan for every month, so that the project can be completed on time.

Though the project is targeted to be completed by March 2022, the project engineer assured Glow that it would be completed by July 2022.

The official said that soil erosion and the Covid pandemic had initially hampered the progress of the construction work. He said that a retaining wall is being constructed and the workers

too have reported for work at the site.

Glow also interacted with the local residents and the contractors of the approach road, and urged them to cooperate with the executing agency.

Glow, who is also the planning & investment secretary, inspected the under-construction bridges and culverts in the area, including a steel bridge over the Poma river under the PMGSY.

IPR Director Daser Teshi accompanied Glow during the visit. (DIPR)