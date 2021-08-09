CS visits Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko

SEPPA, 8 Aug: Chief Secretary (in-charge) Rajeev Verma, along with East Kameng DC Abhishek Praveemal Polumatla visited the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko in Rang village near here on Sunday.

Verma commended the efforts of the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust in establishing the school, and assured to provide assistance from the government whenever necessary.

The school’s management committee chairman Robin Hissang briefed the CS on the status of the school, and explained the objectives and prospects of the school.

The DC on his part assured to provide games and sports equipment to the school.

Sixty students (only boys, upto Class 2) are enrolled in the school so far.