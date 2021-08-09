Mothers Vision launches anti-drugs campaign in W/Siang

AALO, 8 Aug: NGO Mothers Vision on Sunday launched an intensive anti-drugs awareness campaign in the rural areas of West Siang district, starting from Darka village.

The objectives of the campaign are to dissuade the younger generation from indulging in drug abuse, mobilize support, and inspire people to act against drugs use.

The NGO organized a workshop in Darka – the largest village in West Siang – and trained the PRI members on how to deal with addicts and rehabilitate them.

Mothers Vision chairperson Jumde Yomgam Gamlin emphasized the need for collective effort by all to root out the drug menace from the society.

Mothers Vision De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre’s residential counsellor Atul Rongphar spoke on the psychological and behavioural issues of drug addicts.

Kennedy Bagra, who runs the de-addiction centre, spoke about drug abuse and its far-reaching impact on the society, while Darka ZPM M Ete appealed to all to support the NGO’s de-addiction activities.

The campaign will cover all the zilla parishad segments of West Siang district. (DIPRO)