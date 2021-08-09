DCM visits forest dept nursery in Tengapani

NAMSAI, 8 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein visited the nursery of the Tengapani forest range in Namsai district on Sunday.

He lauded the forest department’s initiative to raise species of khair (Acacia catechu), teak, Siris and Simul in the nursery.

DFO Tabang Jamoh briefed the DCM on the various forestry activities carried out by the department to preserve, conserve and protect the district’s flora and fauna.

Among others, Range Forest Officer Alok Kumar was present during the visit. (DCM’s PR Cell)