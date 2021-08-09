State BJP launches NHV campaign

ITANAGAR, 8 Aug: State BJP president Biyuram Wahge launched the national health volunteers (NHV) campaign here on Sunday for training volunteers to fight against the third wave of Covid-19.

The party’s national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, who was present at the launch, said that the BJP would “work tirelessly for the nation’s progress and for the protection of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the country as a whole from the third wave of Covid-19.”

She interacted with the district trainers of health volunteers and answered their queries regarding the campaign. She informed that the party’s workers would also be imparted training as health volunteers.

Wahge in his address said that the health volunteers would work to help the people “if the third wave of Covid-19 hits Arunachal Pradesh.”

He commended the party’s workers, particularly the BJYM workers, “for their humanitarian service to the people during the first and the second waves of Covid-19.”

Senior BJP leader and trainer of the health volunteers, Dr Dangi Perme highlighted “the role of diet in the human body and the need for cleanliness and awareness about Covid-19.”

He appealed to all the citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and asked the party’s workers to create awareness on Covid-19 at the village level.

State BJYM general secretary Ritemso Manyu highlighted the importance of the health campaign and the significance of yoga in daily life.

Among others, state BJP vice president Ojing Tasing, general secretary Nalong Mize and state BJYM president Ram Tajo attended the programme.

Seventy-eight health volunteers from various districts, and the party’s workers were also present.