Arunachal bag 5 gold, 1 silver medal in National Benchpress & Deadlift Powerlifting Championship

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: Arunachal bagged five gold medals and one silver medal in the National Benchpress and Deadlift Powerlifting Championship, which concluded in Delhi on Monday.

Azad Basfore set new national records in the men’s senior 74 kg category by lifting 205 kgs and 157 kgs in the bench press ‘equipped’ and ‘unequipped’ events, respectively, and clinched two gold medals.

The previous records, set in 2014, were 200 kgs in the ‘equipped’ event and 150 kgs in the ‘unequipped’ event.

In the junior category of the championship, Kago Harie (66 kg) bagged one gold medal in deadlift and a silver medal in bench press. He took part in the ‘unequipped’ events, the Arunachal Powerlifting Association informed.

Another power-lifter from Arunachal, Abhijit Rajkhowa also clinched one gold medal each in the bench press ‘equipped’ and ‘unequipped’ events in the 83 kg master category.