DC calls for convincing people to get vaccinated

YUPIA, 9 Aug: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Pige Ligu urged the health workers of the district to work in tandem with the administration to convince, educate and encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Stating that a pragmatic approach is needed to improve the vaccination coverage, Ligu asked the DMO and his team to “prepare a comprehensive plan to vaccinate all the reluctant people of the district before 15 August.”

The DC, who on Monday reviewed the vaccination drive in Papum Pare, reiterated his appeal to the people to not spread rumours about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Sharing his own experience, Ligu said that he had also tested positive for the virus even after taking both doses of the vaccine.

“There is possibility of people testing positive for Covid-19 despite taking the vaccine, but the vaccines help in lessening the intensity of the virus,” he said.

DRCHO Dr Neyang Nitik informed that 753 vaccination sessions have so far been conducted in the district and 36,335 people have been vaccinated.

“Efforts are on to cover the unvaccinated population to achieve the target,” he said.

As per the population census, the total number of people above 18 years of age in Papum Pare district is 48,939.

Medical officers from various health facilities sought constant support from the administration in carrying out the vaccination drive in the district.

ADC (HQ) Tabang Bodung, DMO Dr K Perme, the DSP, the IDSP DSO, the DANO and other administrative officers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)