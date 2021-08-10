DC launches distribution of O2 concentrators

ROING, 9 Aug: Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) Deputy Commissioner KN Damo launched the distribution of 27 oxygen concentrators for various health facilities in the district here on Monday.

The oxygen concentrators have been provided by Crypto Relief with the support of Umeed Project and

ground partner AMYAA NGO.

The oxygen concentrators will better equip the CHCs and PHCs located in remote areas of the district in the fight against Covid-19, the DC said.

DMO Dr R Tatan, MS Dr Mite Linggi and DPO Marto Dirchi were also present. (DIPRO)