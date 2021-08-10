APP launches narcotics helpline cell

ITANAGAR, 9 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) has set up a ‘narcotics helpline cell’ at the crime branch police station (special investigation team) here to combat the drug menace in the state.

The cell will receive information from across the state regarding transportation, consumption and peddling of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through WhatsApp messages on the 24/7 helpline mobile number +91 9362812717.

The APP has appealed to the citizens of Arunachal to provide specific information which may lead to the seizure of any kind of drugs and narcotic substances to the helpline cell through WhatsApp messages only.

The messages may include text, images and videos.

“We assure you that the informant’s identity shall be kept confidential,” APP PRO Rohit Rajbir Singh informed.

While the helpline number is a new initiative, the narcotics cell had already been functioning under the SIT.

“A team of officers will monitor the cell. Information once received shall be sent to the SP concerned for verification and necessary action,” the PRO said.