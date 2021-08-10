DCM urges ArSRLM to coordinate with KVK, NABARD

NAMSAI, 9 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday advised the officers of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) to work in coordination with the KVK, the NABARD and other line departments.

Chairing a review meeting here on the activities carried out by the ArSRLM in Namsai district, Mein advised the ArSRLM to focus on handloom and handicrafts, besides focusing on agriculture and allied activities.

“The effort made by the ArSRLM for credit linkages with banks is laudable and it will improve the CD ratio of the district,” he said, and informed that the state government is planning to establish a handloom emporium in each district “to showcase the rich culture through handloom activities.”

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, who was also present, announced that Rs 5 lakhs would be given from his MLALAD fund to each primary level federation (PLF), consisting of eight to 10 SHGs, “for establishment of PLF office.”

Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori requested the ArSRLM to start activities in her block for the benefit of the people.

Namsai DC RK Sharma spoke about the activities being undertaken by the ArSRLM for the SHGs, while ArSRLM DMM Mongam Basar made a presentation on the same topic. “As on date, there is no NPA reported against the loans availed by the SHGs,” she said.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy dwelt on “the pre-potential linked credit plan exercise conducted by the NABARD annually.”

DPO K Sharma also spoke.

Later, the DCM held a meeting with the officers of the district administration and government departments to take stock of the developmental works underway in the district. (DCM’s PR Cell)