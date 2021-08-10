Divn’l commissioner on Anjaw tour

HAWAI, 9 Aug: Planning, Hydropower and Land Management Divisional Commissioner (East), Prashant Lokhande is on a three-day tour of Anjaw district.

On Monday, Lokhande inaugurated a crèche at the Anjaw DC office here. The crèche is expected to help parents who are working at the office.

Lokhande also held discussions with the villagers of Kaho, Musai and Kibithoo regarding development of model villages, and interacted with the public of Hawai regarding the land issue.

He along with the DC and HoDs also paid homage to late CM Kalikho Pul at his memorial on his 5th death anniversary. (DIPRO)