Nat’l Handloom Day celebrated

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Aug: The 7th National Handloom Day was celebrated by Jenier Weaver Cooperative Society (JWCS) in Model Village here in Papum Pare district on 7 August.

Speaking on the occasion, former All India Handloom Board member Techi Tara stressed on preserving the customs of the state, adding that local youths should be encouraged to preserve their traditional arts.

Apex Bank AGM Taba Oya lauded the efforts and entrepreneurship skills of the local weavers.

JWCS chairperson Tana Jeri and secretary Tana Tader Tara also spoke.

The day was also celebrated by the Dopik Multipurpose Society (DMS) in Dobam village in Karsingsa, where artisans and weavers were felicitated with local galeys.

DMS general secretary Nabam Yapi, vice president Nabam Oria, convener Nabam Nompi and 15 weavers and artisans participated in the event.

It may be mentioned here that weavers Maru Yanang (of the Aatu Maru Society) and Niktar Yapo (of Nikter SHG) are participating in the ‘My handloom, my pride’ expo at Dilli Haat in New Delhi from 1 to 15 August. The expo is being organized by the union textiles ministry’s development commissioner for handlooms. (DIPRO)