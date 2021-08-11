2 more succumb to Covid-19, 233 fresh cases

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: The state registered two Covid-19 deaths on 8 and 9 August, which were reported on Tuesday by the health department.

A 50-year-old woman with comorbidity had symptoms of breathlessness on 6 August and tested Covid positive through RAT at the district hospital in Anjaw on the same day. She was referred and admitted to the district Covid health centre in Tezu on 6 August, where she passed away due to Covid pneumonia on 9 August at around 7 pm.

A 57-year-old man from Lohit, with no comorbidity, had symptoms of fever and cough since 15 July and had tested positive for Covid-19 on 25 July through RAT at Lama Camp in Tezu. He was referred to Sanjivani Diagnostics & Hospital in Dibrugarh (Assam) on 29 July, where he passed away due to Covid pneumonia and consumptive coagulopathy on 8 August at around 5:50 am.

Both patients were unvaccinated.

The state reported 233 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, of whom 106 are symptomatic. The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded the highest 73 cases, followed by 29 cases in Lower Subansiri and 24 cases in Papum Pare.

With 20 percent, Pakke-Kessang reported the highest positivity rate. The ICR has a positivity rate of 8.1 percent.

Also, 301 people in various health facilities and home isolation were declared discharged or recovered on the day.

A total of 4,882 samples were collected on Tuesday (see bulletin)