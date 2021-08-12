Arunachal Governor given additional charge of Mizoram

AIZAWL, 11 Aug: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra has been given the additional charge of Mizoram.

Gauhati High Court Judge Justice Michael Zothankhuma administered the oath of office to the governor at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl, Mizoram on Wednesday.

Mishra will discharge the functions of governor of Mizoram Hari Babu Kambhampati, in addition to his duties, during the latter’s absence of leave.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Lalrinliana Sailo, council of ministers and leaders of political parties were present during the swearing-in ceremony.

Mishra is the 23rd Governor of Mizoram. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)