RKMH extends services under CMAAY

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: In a major relief to the people of the state, the RK Mission Hospital here has extended the services of general surgery, cardiology, orthopaedic and dialysis under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojna (CMAAY) scheme.

Earlier under the CMAAY, the RK Mission Hospital had been providing eight services, namely general medicine, ENT, ophthalmology, urology, plastic surgery, burn management, NICU and paediatrics.

The addition of four new services at the RK Mission Hospital is expected to immensely benefit people of the state. The CMAAY has been merged with the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in the state, a similar scheme of the Government of India that aims to help economically vulnerable Indians, who are in need of healthcare facilities.

Besides the RK Mission Hospital, several major hospitals across India and Arunachal Pradesh have been empanelled under this, which include TRIHMS in Naharlagun and Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat, along with 32 other government hospitals within the state.

To cater to tertiary care, 27 hospitals outside the state have also been empanelled. Some of the reputed hospitals empanelled under the CMAAY are the CMC in Vellore, the NEIGRIHMS in Shillong, DY Patel Hospital in Mumbai, the GNRC, B Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, etc. Citizens can log into www.cmaay.com to register themselves.