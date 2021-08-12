Arunachal lifters shine in National Championship

Bengia Tani and Charu Pessi clinch gold

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: Bengia Tani and Charu Pessi clinched a gold medal each in the National Weightlifting Championship being held in SAI, Patiala in Punjab.

Tani lifted 105 kg in snatch and 135 kg in clean & jerk for a total of 240 kg in the boys’ youth category, while Pessi lifted a total of 249 kg (snatch 111 kg + clean & jerk 138 kg) in the junior category. Both the lifters took part in the 61 kg weight category

Arunachal also bagged three silver and five bronze medals in the championship.

The silver medal winners are Tadar Tagin (49kg), Boni Mangkhya (55kg) and Markio Tario (67kg).

While Tagin lifted 76 kg in the snatch and 97 kg in the clean & jerk for a total of 173 kg in the boys’ youth section, Tario bagged the medal in the men’s senior category with a total lift of 271 kg (snatch 115 + clean & jerk 156 kg). Tario also bagged a bronze medal in overall lift.

Mangkhya clinched the medal with a total lift of 152 kg (snatch 67kg + clean & jerk 85 kg) in the girls’ youth category.

Golom Tinku (55kg), Shankar Lapung (61kg), Lalu Taku (81kg) and Balo Yalam (59 kg) bagged a bronze medal each in the championship.

Participating in the boys’ youth section, Tinku lifted a total of 204 kg (snatch 87 kg + clean & jerk 117 kg), while Lapung lifted 107 kg in the snatch and 130 kg in the clean & jerk for a total of 237 kg.

Taku lifted 128 kg in the snatch and 160 kg in the clean & jerk for a total of 289 kg in the men’s senior category.

Yalam won the fifth bronze for the state with a total lift of 146 kg (snatch 61 kg+ clean & jerk 85 kg).

Sandhya Gungli and Tadar Neha (45kg) finished 5th and 6th places, respectively in the girls’ category.