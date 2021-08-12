RGU denies allegations of cheating in RGUCET, RGUPET

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University has denied the allegations of cheating cases at different centres in the ongoing RGUCET and RGUPET, 2021 examinations across the state.

Reacting to the news item with the headline ‘Candidates complain about cheating in RGUCET, RGUPET’, which was published in this daily on Wednesday, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, in a release said, “Suo-moto reports have been collected from the observers and coordinators of all six examination centres, in which there has been no any case of unfair means in any of the examination centre.”

Dr Rikam further clarified that as per the report, “no complaint either in writing or in verbal has been received from any quarter alleging mal-practice or cheating during the examinations which commenced from 4 August to till date.”

“The elaborate arrangements have been put in place for smooth, free, fair and transparent conduct of the entrance tests at all six centres including Rajiv Gandhi University,” Dr Rikam said and added that principals of respective colleges are the coordinators of the examinations, while a team of observers are deputed to different centres from RGU.

The RGU release further said that frisking of candidates are done at different examination centres and a team of ‘flying squad’ is also deputed to make rounds of the examination centres.

“It seems that the esteemed newspaper has copied the false news circulating in the social media platforms purportedly generated by few mischievous publicity mongers to defame the image of the university,” Dr Rikam said.

Dr Rikam further said that the accredited media house should also verify information received from social media reports or any unverified reports by any organization before publishing as headline news. Giving instances, the RGU Registrar said, ‘St. Claret College is not a centre of RGUCET/RGUPET, which was included as one of the centres, while centres like DNGC, JNC, DPGC, IGG and GCB, no such complaint of cheating has been reported till date. He added that RGUPET has started only on 10 August, 2021, while in social media alleged cheating cases was circulating before the test started.”

“It is very unfortunate that the media houses, particularly The Arunachal Times, is carrying false and fabricated news without verifying the factual position on the ground which amounts to mislead the people especially the aspirant candidates/students. We always expect high esteemed and impartial reporting from the fourth pillar of the democracy,” the release added.

On 11 August, this daily had reported that candidates appearing for the RGUCET and the RGUPET had claimed that several candidates cheated using mobile phones inside the examination halls at various centres across the state.

Several of the sources were candidates who had appeared for the examinations.

This daily had also made attempts to contact the RGU authorities to get a response on the allegations before the publication of the news, but had not received responses to calls and text messages.

(Editor’s note: This daily stands by the report ‘Candidates complain about cheating in RGUCET, RGUPET’ published on 11 Aug)