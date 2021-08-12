CS holds coordination meeting with officers

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar held a coordination meeting to expedite developmental activities in the state, including implementation of centrally sponsored schemes with the principal secretaries, commissioners, secretaries, directors, and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday.

The chief secretary, who had recently joined Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein during their meetings with 15 union ministers of the Government of India (GoI), informed that “the GoI is more than willing to help Arunachal Pradesh in the developmental process, provided we send them complete proposals at the earliest.”

He told the officers to send quality proposals and ensure that the proposals are genuine for easy and early consideration from the GoI.

Other points of discussion were preparation of a roadmap for climate change for the Department of Forest & Environment to prepare; developing a digital village; developing the CM’s Sunwai Portal by IT Department; tribal village for tourism development; financial aid to SHGs in the form of loans from the banks for livelihood activities, and development of border areas. (CS’ PR Cell)