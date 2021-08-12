IMC team calls on DCM, appeals to enhance grant-in-aid

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: A team of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), led by Mayor Tame Phassang, on Wednesday called on Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister for Finance & Planning Chowna Mein and apprised him of various initiatives taken by the corporation for development under IMC jurisdiction.

Extending gratitude to the DCM and state government for releasing grant-in-aid of Rs 2.50 crore for the various development projects of the IMC, Phassang appealed to Mein to enhance the grant-in-aid for the corporation. The IMC informed that the DCM has assured to look into the matter within two months.

Informing that the solid waste management (SWM) is one of the major challenges for

the IMC, Phassang briefed the DCM that the site for the scientific SWM plant has been finalized at Karsingsa with compliance to the NGT Act. The mayor added that a team of experts from Delhi will soon visit the plant site for other required supports.

“The said plant will not only solve the solid waste problems but also generate employment for the youths,” informed Phassang, while adding that “another SWM plant for Itanagar will be set up in Chimpu under the 14th Finance Commission Grants.”

The IMC team also discussed various issues related to the requirement of vehicles for the collection of garbage, manpower and timely release of salaries of the MTS workers under the IMC.

Among others, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang attended the meeting. (IMC Media Cell)