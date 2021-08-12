Flight service between Guwahati-Tezu to commence on 16 Aug

Special fares for armed force personnel

TEZU, 11 Aug: Airlines Flybig is all set to commence its first-ever flight service between Tezu in Lohit district and Guwahati in Assam from 16 August under the Government of India’s Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN.

The frequency will be four flights per week and the launch fares start from Rs 1199.

“It gives me immense pride to announce that we have successfully established air connectivity in Tezu providing people of this city the freedom to travel via air. This challenging phase of the pandemic has reiterated the importance of air connectivity and we are committed to bringing air connectivity to the underserved areas in the country. Tezu is a beautiful destination for travellers and pilgrims alike. A flight between Tezu and Guwahati is a remarkable landmark that will make travel convenient for passengers,” Flybig Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Rathore said.

He said: “Arunachal Pradesh now has a strong air network with earlier Pasighat and now Tezu activating air service. We are grateful to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu for his support and guidance in carrying out the operation successfully.”

The airlines is also commemorating the country’s 75th Independence Day, by offering a special fare of Rs 75 to army officers, their immediate family members and senior citizens, honouring their exemplary service to the nation. The offer is valid on Tezu – Guwahati and Guwahati – Pasighat flights for travel this August. Passengers can make their bookings either on Flybig’s website or through online travel agencies and regional travel partners.

Flybig is also introducing the Delhi – Shillong connectivity as per the arrangement made with the Meghalaya Transport Corporation from 16 August.