Three more succumb to Covid-19, state reports 188 new cases on Wednesday

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: Three more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported on Wednesday, taking the state’s death toll to 251. One of the deaths was registered on Tuesday.

According to the DHS report, a 65-year-old male patient from Lohit died at the Sanjivani Diagnostics and Hospital in Dibrugarh Assam at 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

The patient complained of fever and cough since 20 July and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at Lama Camp, Tezu on 24 July. He was referred to Sanjivani Diagnostics and Hospital in Dibrugarh on 29 July. The patient had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Another 50-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Upper Subansiri died at DCH Chimpu at 6:30 am on Wednesday. The patient had complained of fever, cough sweating and body ache since 18 July and tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at flu clinic district hospital in Daporijo on 20 July. The patient was earlier under home isolation but was referred to DCH Chimpu on 24 July and later admitted there on 25 July. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

Also, a 49-yearr-old male patient with comorbidity from Papum Pare died at his residence at Nyorch on Wednesday. The patient had complained of fever and cough since 1 August and tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at flu clinic, Doimukh CHC on 2 August. The patient refused the referral to DCHC, Midpu on 7 August and was under home isolation. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state on Wednesday registered 188 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 76 are symptomatic.

Capital Complex detected the highest 54 Covid-19 cases, followed by 15 cases in Lower Subansiri and 12 cases in Tawang.

With 16.7 percent, Tawang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. Capital Complex reported a positivity rate of 7.1percent.

On Wednesday, a total of 233 patients from various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Currently, DCH Chimpu has 55 patients and DCH Pasighat has eight patients. SQF Lekhi has six occupants till Wednesday. (see full bulletin)