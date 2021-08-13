180 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, 77 symptomatic

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The state registered 180 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, out of whom 77 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 62 cases, followed by 19 cases each in Papum Pare and Lohit and 13 cases each in East Siang and Lower Subansiri.

With 30 percent, Pakke-Kessang reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 8.6 percent.

A total of 273 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Thursday.

A total of 4,294 samples were collected from the entire state on the day.

The state has 2,395 active cases, and another 2,242 are in home isolation so far (see full bulletin).