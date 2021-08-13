Stakeholders to work together for permanent solution to boundary issue

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The political parties in the state, along with the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) have resolved to work as a team to bring about a permanent solution to the vexed interstate boundary issue between Arunachal and Assam.

The decision was taken during a consultative meeting convened by the high-power ministerial committee (HPMC) for Arunachal-Assam interstate boundary at the Dorjee Khandu convention centre here on Thursday.

During the meeting, HPMC chairman and Home Minister Bamang Felix said that the meeting was convened to “create a roadmap that will guide the process of resolving the vexed interstate boundary issue with Assam.”

Underscoring the importance of the meeting, he appealed to the participants to “rise above party lines and come together as Team Arunachal.” He further appealed to all to ensure that peace is maintained throughout the process of resolving the boundary dispute.

Felix informed that the HPMC will convene a meeting after 15 August with the district level committees and will recommend the way forward, based on Thursday’s consultative meeting.

The house accepted the HPMC’s proposal to take the Supreme Court-appointed local committee’s recommendations as the baseline for working out an amicable and permanent solution to the boundary issue.

The representatives of the political parties, the AITF and the AAPSU assured to extend all possible support to the HPMC, so that the boundary dispute with Assam is resolved once and for all.

The meeting was attended by all the members of the HPMC, APCC president Nabam Tuki, BJP president Biyuram Wahge, NPP vice president Thangham Wangham, JD (U) secretary-general P Dolo, JD (S) president Rokom Apang, PPA president Kaffa Bengia, AITF president Bengia Tolum, and AAPSU president Hawa Bagang.