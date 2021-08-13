DC calls for improving vaccination coverage

RAGA, 12 Aug: Kamle DC Adong Pertin on Thursday said that the district administration, the health, education and WCD departments, panchayat leaders and NGOs should strive to improve the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the district, besides carrying out other routine immunization (RI) programmes.

Chairing a meeting of the District Health Society here to review the status of the programmes under RI, Covid-19 vaccination, RAT and FP&PFQAC, the DC also stressed on making all-out efforts to remove misgivings about the Covid-19 vaccine created by “negative social media video clips.”

He also urged all to create awareness about and popularize adoption of the health department’s family planning methods.

DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin made a presentation on the status of RI, Covid vaccination, RATs and FP&PFQAC.

Among others, Puchigeko CO Tamish Mugli, Tamen-Raga CDPO Kina Takka, Raga ZPM Chamrak Tattem, MS Dr Nani Tarang, DANO Dr Kabak Yadar and members of NGO Chitum Ane attended the meeting. (DIPRO)