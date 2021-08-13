Input distribution prog held

MAHADEVPUR, 12 Aug: Forty trainees, including the Lower Lekang ZPM, the Lekang circle mandal president, GPCs and other panchayat members participated in a two-day ‘training-cum-critical input distribution programme’ on cashew nut cultivation and integrated farming organized here by the Namsai KVK from 11-12 August.

Attending the programme, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori encouraged the farming community to “adopt scientific approach in their agriculture and allied practices, in consultation with subject experts of the KVK.”

She also urged women SHGs to enter into collaborative programmes with the KVK to strengthen the SHGs’ economic condition.

Namsai KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal highlighted the different schemes run by the KVK for socioeconomic uplift of the tribal people. He informed that the Namsai KVK is introducing cultivation of cashew nuts for the first time in the state to evaluate its feasibility.

Animal science specialist Dr Binod Dutta Borah taught about “the different management aspects of chicken and duck at backyard system of management,” while plant protection scientist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora spoke on the cultivation practices and processing of cashew nuts.

“Two thousand cashew nut saplings along with sprayers were distributed to 10 farmers of Podumoni and Mahaloni villages. One thousand ducklings and 1,000 chicks along with feed and medicines were also distributed to 30 beneficiaries of the adopted village under TSP and biotech KISAN project,” the KVK informed in a release.