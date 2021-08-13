Sensitization prog on child-related schemes held

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The women & child development (WCD) department organized an ‘interactive-cum-sensitization programme’ for the members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the officials of the labour & employment department here on Thursday.

The participants were made aware of the child protection services scheme, the national crèche scheme, anganwadi services, the Poshan Abhiyan, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, and the scheme for adolescent girls being implemented in the state.

Issues relating to child rights violation and strengthening of the delivery structures to provide better services to vulnerable children were also discussed in the meeting.

Lauding the initiative of the WCD department, APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu requested the labour & employment department also to conduct such programmes for all stakeholders.

Among others, members of the APSCPCR and officers of the WCD department attended the programme.