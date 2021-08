ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The alumni association of the government higher secondary school in Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo on Thursday mourned the demise of former state footballer Prakash Mara, who passed away on 11 August due to Covid-19 complications.

The association said that Mara’s achievements and his contributions towards the welfare of the student community would always be remembered. It prayed for strength to the bereaved family, and for eternal peace of the departed soul.