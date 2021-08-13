‘New India@75’ campaign: Mandaviya launches awareness campaign on AIDS, TB, blood donation

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched an awareness campaign on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and promotion of voluntary blood donation on the occasion of the International Youth Day (Thursday) as the first phase of the ‘New India@75’ campaign.

At the state level, the programme, which was launched virtually, was coordinated by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS). Officers and officials of the APSACS, the national TB elimination programme, the State Blood Transfusion Council, the higher & technical education directorate, the secondary education directorate, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan directorate and other stakeholders attended the programme.

At the districts’ level, the programme was coordinated by the district TB-cum-AIDS control officers. Members of the District Health Societies, students from various schools, and Red Ribbon Clubs of universities and colleges participated in the programme.

District level campaign committees, headed by the deputy commissioners, have been constituted in 10 districts so far to carry out various activities during the campaign.

APSACS assistant director (youth affairs) Koj Tara informed that a list of 1,241 students (Red Ribbon Club members) from 29 different universities and colleges, and a list of 2,053 students from 64 secondary and higher secondary schools of the state have been submitted by the heads of colleges and schools for the ‘New India@75’ campaign on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and promotion of voluntary blood donation.

The campaign is being organized in three phases, comprising various activities, in the higher secondary and secondary schools and the Red Ribbon Clubs of the universities and colleges.