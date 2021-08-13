NYKS celebrating Swachhta Pakhwada

[Karyir Riba]

ROING, 12 Aug: The Roing unit of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) is celebrating Swachhta Pakhwada from 1-14 August in Lower Dibang Valley district.

Swachhta Pakhwada is a fortnight-long programme of the central government which is observed to ensure mass participation of citizens in cleanliness activities, and to transform ‘Swachh Bharat’ into a citizens’ movement.

The NYKS conducted various activities among children on topics related to the programme, including a pledge to maintain cleanliness, drawing and painting competitions, slogan and poster-making competitions, and quiz and essay writing competitions.

The organization also conducted a cleanliness and awareness drive in Roing township, in collaboration with NGO AMYAA and the Nani Maria Children’s Home of the Nani Maria Society.