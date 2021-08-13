Nat’l Librarians’ Day observed

BOMDILA, 12 Aug: Students from various schools, along with government officials observed the National Librarians’ Day at the West Kameng district library here on Thursday with great enthusiasm.

The day is observed on 12 August every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of SR Ranganathan (1892-1972), who is regarded as the father of library science in India.

Addressing the participants, District Library & Information Officer (DLIO) Lobom Tamin urged them to cultivate the reading habit, stating that “today’s generation is losing the reading culture because of the influence of mobile and internet.”

“Reading fosters empathy, language skills, improved focus and concentration, mental stimulation, vocabulary expansion and better writing skills,” Tamin said.

In Tirap HQ Khonsa, the district library organized an essay writing competition to mark the day.

Yamyum Ngonpa of GSS Pinewood, Tehen Henkhe of GHSS Borduria and Irfan Ali of GTSS Khonsa secured the first, second and third place, respectively, while Damcha Lowang Medam, Janglin Lamra and Retkam Tikhak won consolation prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Khonsa ADC Kretkam Tikhak commended the DLIO’s initiative to carry out a membership/registration drive among students. He urged students to visit the library frequently, “as it can help further their knowledge.”

Among others, DDSE Hortum Loyi, District Research Officer Mary Gabi Wangsa and DLIO Chaphun Sumnyan attended the programme. (DIPROs)