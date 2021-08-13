Union seeks quarters for GSS teachers

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: The All Mengio Students’ Union (AMSU) has requested Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki to sanction fund for constructing teachers’ quarters at the government secondary school (GSS) in Mengio in Papum Pare district.

The AMSU informed that the GSS does not have any teachers’ quarters, because of which newly posted teachers are facing accommodation problems.

“There is the need to construct at least one unit of a teachers’ quarter at the school for smooth functioning of the teaching-learning process in the school,” it said, and requested that the MLA take action to sanction adequate fund for the construction of teachers’ quarters at the school during the 2021-22 financial year.