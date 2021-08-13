‘School preparation month’ launched

CHANGLANG, 12 Aug: The Changlang district administration led by DC Dr Devansh Yadav has set August as a ‘school preparation month’, with the theme ‘Relearn what has been forgotten’.

The initiative is aimed at preparing the students, particularly those in pre-primary and primary levels, with the basics that might have been forgotten over the last one-and-a-half year with the schools remaining closed due to Covid-19.

While volunteer teachers with a minimum qualification of Class 12 pass have been invited to teach, various schools and anganwadi centres will function as temporary classrooms during the month.

More than 700 volunteers have applied and are already teaching 4,000+ primary students. The mission also involves 350+ anganwadi workers, 250+ village headmen, and 2,000+ parents in 250+ villages. (DIPRO)