Micro food processing trg concludes

PIYONG, 12 Aug: Thirty SHG members identified by the ArSRLM benefitted from a training programme on ‘Micro food processing of pickles and jam’ which concluded here in Namsai district on Thursday.

The programme was sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office and implemented by the Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co Ltd.

The trainees learned about preparing pickles and jam and packaging the finished products. They also learned about marketing and branding finished products.

During the valedictory function, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted “the skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities by the SHG members.”

ArSRLM cluster coordinator Tage John spoke about the start-up village entrepreneurship programme (SVEP) for SHGs, which will be implemented soon in Namsai.

The scheme’s objective is to support the rural poor in setting up enterprises, and to provide support till the enterprises stabilize. “The SVEP focuses on providing self-employment opportunities with financial assistance and training in business management and soft skills while creating local community cadres for promotion of enterprises,” Roy informed in a release.

NOSAAP CEO Chau Athina Chauhai spoke on “the procedures for obtaining FSSAI licence from the department concerned for the food products, durability of the packaged food products by adding preservatives, and testing the products for ensuring quality.”

Master trainer Umachanti Mantaw Mitti also spoke.