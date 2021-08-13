Medal-winning powerlifters felicitated

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Powerlifters Azad Basfore, Kago Harie and Abhijit Rajkhowa, who clinched five gold medals and one silver medal in the just concluded National Benchpress & Deadlift Powerlifting Championship, were felicitated by the Apatani Students’ Union, the All Hija Officers’ Association, the All Hija Welfare Association, and the Tanw Supun Dukung in collaboration with the Arunachal Powerlifting Association (APA) and the sports department here on Thursday.

While Basfore and Rajkhowa bagged two gold medals each, Harie clinched one gold and one silver medal in the championship.

Congratulating the trio on their outstanding performance in the championship, the APA assured to fully support to them in the future too.

The felicitation programme was attended by Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Byabang Taj, Transport Secretary Dani Salu, Sports Director Tadar Apa, HPD Chief Engineer Pura Tupe, DIGP Kimi Aya, and others.