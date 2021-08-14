Abducted child rescued

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 13 Aug: A six-year-old child who had been abducted from Jonai in Assam’s Dhemaji district was rescued by a joint team of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh Police and locals from an abandoned agriculture farmhouse in Sika Tode in East Siang district on Thursday morning.

Daughter of a fire service officer, the child was allegedly abducted from her residence in Fire Station Colony in Jonai at around 6 pm on Wednesday, police said.

Following CCTV footage which showed that the abductor(s) had used a white Maruti car and crossed the Ruksin gate, the police cordoned off a large area in Ruksin and Sille-Oyan circles in Pasighat West area with the help of the local people and organizations, and conducted a search operation the whole night.

Although the child was rescued, the abductor(s) managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness. The car (AS01-ET-8017) which the abductor(s) had used was found abandoned near a river. The police found a PAN card bearing the name of one Kharjun Pegu, of Guwahati, and his phone number from inside the car.

The Jonai police have detained three girls along with a married woman from Rigbi village in Jonai in connection with the case for interrogation.

Members of the Adi Ba:ne Kebang, the Adi Mising Students Union, DVPs and various Adi organizations of East Siang helped the Jonai police in the search operation.