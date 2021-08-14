ATMA staffers serve ultimatum

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staff Association (APASA) in an ultimatum to the joint director (PP)-cum-state nodal officer of the ATMA on Friday threatened to resort to its second phase of democratic movement if the department fails to fulfil its demands at the earliest.

The APASA in its ultimatum stated: “On 5 January, 2021, a meeting was held between senior officers of the agriculture department and APASA, chaired by the director of agriculture.

In the meeting, APASA executive members had briefed the problems of ATMA functionaries and after discussion on the grievances of ATMA staff, all the senior officers present in the meeting assured to resolve it within the financial year 2021-22. Following their assurance, APASA called off its peaceful dharna midway with hope that its genuine problems will be meted out.

“However, despite waiting patiently for five months, there has been no progress on the issue,” it said.

The APASA’s demands include monthly payment of the ATMA functionaries’ honorariums and annual increment of 10 percent in emolument of the ATMA staffers as per the 2018 ATMA guideline.