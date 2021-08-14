BRO pays homage to martyr Hangpan Dada

KHONSA, 13 Aug: The 103 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) paid homage to martyr Hangpan Dada, who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir, at Tirath hydel in Tirap district on Thursday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Tirap DC Taro Mize also attended the programme and offered floral tributes to the portrait of Dada.

Mize also felicitated Hangpan Dada’s wife Chasan Dada, and assured her of all possible help from the district administration in the days to come.

The DC highlighted the various activities being organized by the district administration as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“Martyr Dada is a source of inspiration for all of us, and his bravery and supreme sacrifice will continue to inspire the youths to join the armed forces to protect the nation,” said the RCC’s OC Maj Ankit Bhisma.

Later, an interaction session was held with Chasan Dada, during which she appealed to the youths to develop the feeling of patriotism and work for the nation.

The Kurung Kumey district administration also celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav by paying tributes to the freedom fighters and organizing cleanliness drives and social awareness campaigns.

Trees were planted in the premises of the mini-secretariat and all other government establishments in the district. Essay writing and extempore speech competitions were also conducted among school students.

DC Nighee Bengia appealed to the people to keep their township clean and observe good health and sanitation practices.