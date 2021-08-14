Online payment of postpaid electricity bills introduced in Ziro

ZIRO, 13 Aug: Online payment of postpaid electricity bills has been introduced for the consumers of the Ziro electrical division in Lower Subansiri district.

The online bill payment system was launched jointly by Agriculture Minister Tage Taki and MLA Balo Raja at the DC office in Hapoli on Friday.

Taki described the launch of the online payment system as an important achievement by the department which would go a long way in plugging revenue losses.

“The reported 40-50 percent commercial loss on electric consumption will be drastically reduced with the use of this service,” he said.

Raja, who is also the advisor to the power minister, termed it a “timesaver facility,” as the power consumers will no longer have to flock the bill counters to pay electricity bills.

“From now onwards, the consumers can pay their bills online either through the department’s web portal www.arpdop.gov.in, the department’s mobile application ‘Arunachal Power Pay’ or any other UPI payment apps,” said EE (E) Joram Lali.

He informed that the consumers can avail the service by dialling the helpline number/customer care number ‘1912’ for any matter related to power supply, electricity bills, meter readings, billings, etc. “The customer care centre is operational since June 2020 for the electricity consumers of eight R-APDRP towns of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Pasighat, Roing, Tezu, Namsai, Ziro and Hapoli,” the EE said.

“Besides the customer care services, SMS has also been activated for both postpaid and prepaid consumers. While postpaid consumers have to register their mobile numbers and email addresses to avail the SMS, the prepaid consumers will receive their recharge voucher codes through SMSes, besides emails,” he added.

WEZ CE (P) Bar Takum called for creating awareness among the consumers about the newly launched service. He suggested roping in the panchayat leaders and members for creating awareness at the grassroots level.

CEZ CE (P) Ogum Moyong, SP Harsh Indora, heads of offices, and officials of the power department attended the launch programme.

The consumers can contact the helpline numbers +91 6033874608 and +91 6033874609 for prepaid service, and +91 6033874612 and +91 6033874613 for postpaid service. (DIPRO)